Eddy Merckx bows to Tadej Pogacar

"This is just the beginning"

Pogacar attacked 100 km before the finish in the 273.9 kilometer race and was 34 seconds ahead of the Australian Ben O'Connor at the end of his demonstration of power. Pogacar was "a huge champion" who was "out of the ordinary", said Merckx. Mathieu van der Poel had a similar view. "This is just the beginning. He is stronger than ever," said the dethroned world champion. The Dutchman underlined the popularity of the 26-year-old: "Everyone is happy that he is world champion. He is the best. He will be a worthy world champion."