“The quality is there – you will win games”

"Krone": As a Sky pundit and former coach of Salzburg and Rapid, you follow the Austrian league - are you surprised by the tension at the top? In many leagues, the big players are stumbling, the supposedly small players have less pressure and are getting better and better tactically. You don't win games the way you did 10 or 15 years ago, you have to have respect. It takes quality to pick up the points you've been counting on. Then there are the English weeks. There are rotations, you might lose the flow. That all plays a role.