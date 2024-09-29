Vorteilswelt
Van der Bellen:

“If you don’t get 50 percent, you have to convince”

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 21:12

After the election Sunday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has now also spoken out. On the evening of the election, the head of state left it open as to whom he would entrust with government participation.

0 Kommentare

He will hold talks with all parties represented in the National Council in the coming week. "Now it's a matter of approaching each other, finding solutions and compromises. That may take time, but it is time well spent," said Van der Bellen.

"Sounding out who can work with whom"
In the course of the week, the incumbent federal government will offer him its resignation, whereupon Van der Bellen will entrust it with the continuation of the administration, according to the further course of events. The subsequent talks with the parties will be about "sounding out who can work with whom". He added: "I will keep you up to date in the coming weeks".

He compared the phase of forming a government to the discipline of high jumping. "There is a bar of 50 percent, and if you can't get over it on your own, you have to convince others". Other parties "just like the Federal President".

Would Van der Bellen endorse Kickl?
In the past, Van der Bellen has made people sit up and take notice by not necessarily entrusting Kickl with forming the government, even if the FPÖ becomes the party with the most votes. Today he emphasized that the appointment of the chancellor and other ministers would require the confidence of the Federal President.

He would ensure "to the best of his knowledge and belief" that only a government would be appointed that would not shake the "foundations on which we have built our prosperity". These include human rights and the independence of the media as well as membership of the EU. "However it is built, its (the next federal government's, ed.) goal must be to guarantee a secure future for our children and grandchildren".

"Basically, everyone can be happy"
Van der Bellen thanked all the people who exercised their right to vote, the assessors and also all those who stood as candidates today. "Some will be more pleased, others less. But basically everyone can be happy because we live in a free democracy."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

