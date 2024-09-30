Numerous accusations
Dance teacher on trial as rapist
Today, Monday, a spectacular trial starts at the regional court in Wels: a man, who works as a dance teacher, is alleged to have coerced and even raped numerous women in several federal states and abroad. However, the accused (43) denies the allegations and says: "I am innocent".
Coercion, sexual assault, five rapes, a total of three female victims. Crime scenes in the Urfahr-Umgebung district, in the Czech Republic, Vöcklabruck and Attnang as well as in Tyrol - on 17 pages, the Wels public prosecutor's office listed the alleged outrages of a 43-year-old dance teacher from Tyrol, who is said to have left a trail of devastation through the lives of several women. His perfidious scam: he allegedly pretended to be all sorts of things to impress the women - a dance teacher, but also a police officer, military policeman, emergency paramedic and dog squadron leader.
15 women have come forward
For more than a year now, a total of 15 women, who all became alleged victims of the dance instructor in different ways, have been working together to put a stop to his activities - the "Krone" reported on several occasions.
The accused has been in pre-trial detention in Wels since January, he was in prison from August 5 to September 9, then was forcibly returned to pre-trial detention.
It is said to be a conspiracy
"This is not an unusual occurrence," explains Christoph Weber from the public prosecutor's office in Wels. The trial against the 43-year-old is turning into a puzzle, because according to the public prosecutor's office, the man with seven previous convictions partially denies the accusations, claims to be the victim of a conspiracy and has not even commented on some of the accusations.
Defense lawyer wants to plead not guilty
"We will not plead guilty and hope for the evidentiary proceedings. We hope to be able to convince the court of my client's innocence. Of course, it's testimony against testimony," says lawyer Michael Lanzinger, who has been appointed to assist in the proceedings. He intends to submit several motions for evidence, but nevertheless assumes that the proceedings will be concluded on Monday.
