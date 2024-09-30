Support for son (10): notification came too late

Exchange of blows between Amon and Neos

In the most recent session of the state parliament, the responsible education councillor Werner Amon (ÖVP) countered fierce criticism from the Neos and denied that there had been a glitchy start to the new school assistance program. Amon was particularly surprised about a case described by the Neos, according to which a father had to fight for assistance lessons at the expense of another child. This is actually not possible under the new system, according to the state councillor - but as the Neos did not disclose the father's details at his request, the specific case could not be investigated.