Phone was simply disconnected

No connection at this number - Erich R. (60) from Ansfelden is still annoyed by this announcement. Over the past few weeks, Telekom (A1) has almost driven him mad. And this is how it happened: "Unfortunately, my father passed away in June. I then transferred the telephone connection to my 85-year-old mother. I had to complete and return the re-registration form including the new account number within three days, otherwise my line would be disconnected, they said. I did it by e-mail because it probably wouldn't have worked out by post," he said, wondering about the telecommunications giant for the first time.