Babler shouts his heart out at the SPÖ finale
SPÖ top candidate Andreas Babler hosted the final event at Viktor-Adler-Markt in Vienna-Favoriten on Saturday morning. The red party leader shouted his heart out for more than half an hour - there is no other way to describe it - in order to convince the audience once again with his ideas. He emphasized his commitment more than once: "I think I have delivered."
Babler urged Austrians to vote for his party in the National Council elections on Sunday: "Strengthen yourselves," he called out to several hundred interested people who had gathered at Viktor-Adler-Markt.
Babler said that people should never vote for anything other than the Social Democrats for their own interests.
In previous federal elections, the SPÖ had staged its final event in front of its own party headquarters. This time, it was combined with that of the Vienna regional party, which traditionally takes place on Saturday mornings in the heart of Favoriten. The party nobility of the capital's Social Democrats attended, from Mayor Michael Ludwig to Chamber of Labor President Renate Anderl, ÖGB boss Wolfgang Katzian and most of the city councillors.
Go out and convince two more people to vote SPÖ - then we will win this election!
Scolding against "big media groups"
They were treated to a speech by the top candidate, delivered in typical Babler style. He called on supporters not to believe polls or "big media groups". The race was close, he said, with just a few thousand votes at stake.
"Right to equality for every woman"
Babler did not come up with anything new on the last day of the campaign: "All rights to children", "Right to equality for every woman", "45 years is enough" in the pension debate and once again a plea for wealth taxes, as he did not want an austerity package for those with low incomes and the middle class.
On the issue of asylum, a sensitive one for the SPÖ, Babler chose a decidedly open position in the heavily immigrant district: "We help everyone regardless of their origin." He wanted to combine humanity and pragmatism.
Bures for "more Vienna in the federal government"
Vienna's top candidate Doris Bures also had her say. The Second President of the National Council praised life in red-governed Vienna: "More Vienna in the federal government" is needed. Kathrin Gaal, District Chairwoman of Favoritner, Housing Councillor, emphasized that the federal capital is a serial champion when it comes to quality of life.
