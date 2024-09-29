Finally dry: “I’ve had enough of the beer tent”

The music scene in particular, which he has been a part of for decades, is biased by the cliché of being closely associated with excessive alcohol consumption. "People don't talk about it, even though it affects a lot of people. Alcohol is part of the business. It's common practice," says the former singer of the party band Egon 7. Before the gig, he quickly downs a Jägermeister or two to combat stage fright. On stage, "rounds" then have to be drunk to keep the audience in the marquee in a good mood. "Alcohol is always available and helps to overcome inhibitions. Alcohol makes you more confident, more relaxed and better able to cope with pressure and the audience," says Schnalzer, who has experienced all of this himself.