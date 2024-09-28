Too unpopular: What party leaders prefer to keep quiet about

Justice. It is astonishing that Green Party leader Werner Kogler only focused on climate protection, but justice and corruption were not discussed. There were also no attacks on the ÖVP because of the corruption scandals.

Women's politics. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler only addressed women's policy in the finale of the elephant round. Beate Meinl-Reisinger did not address how to improve women's working conditions.

Anti-terror. Only four weeks ago, the Taylor Swift concert was canceled. The ÖVP's favorite topic, the surveillance of social media and messenger services, was hardly mentioned.

Foreign policy. European policy or the Gaza conflict played no role. But even the Ukraine conflict was only brought up by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. He called for an end to the Russia sanctions.

Austerity package. Only NEOS frontwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger presented an austerity program for the budget. All other top candidates ducked the budget and pension gap.