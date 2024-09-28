“Then prosperity will go down the drain”

Doesn't worry-free insurance mean that we let the reins of personal responsibility slip when it comes to flood and storm protection?

Prevention remains part of the problem. How will land be zoned in future? Kurt Weinberger from Hagelversicherung always rightly points out how much land in Austria is being concreted over. We also need to direct our investment flows differently. As the insurance industry, we are the largest investor in Europe, we have around eleven trillion euros in assets under management throughout Europe that we manage. In Austria, the figure is 100 billion euros. We want to invest these funds much more heavily in green assets: Solar, wind, water. Only if the approval procedures take seven, eight or nine years before a power plant is built will this green transformation not succeed.