“Violence in the family haunted me after work”

You worked as the commander in Kössen for 20 years, so the 2013 floods were also part of your era?

That affected me both personally and professionally. On the evening of June 1st, we were still clearing things out of the cellar and into my wife's fishing business. In the end, the store was also flooded and our two cars were destroyed. I was on duty non-stop for 36 hours, and at first no reinforcements could come from outside. I then went on patrol with a borrowed dog to prevent looting. I will always remember the tremendous team spirit.