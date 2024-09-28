What you need to know: The Homer Odyssey

Plot: After his victory in the Trojan War, Odysseus wants to get home to Ithaca as quickly as possible. The gods, natural events and, to some extent, his own fault ensure that it takes him ten years to get home. A selection in chronological order: Odysseus enrages a Cyclops, who asks Poseidon for revenge and high waves. Odysseus' men are given a mysterious windbag which they are not allowed to open - and open it anyway. Shortly afterwards, some of them fall victim to man-eaters, while others are turned into pigs by the sorceress Kirke. Although Odysseus is able to resist the beautiful sirens, he is unable to escape the clutches of the nymph Calypso for many years. At some point, Odysseus does return home and finds that his wife Penelope is besieged by numerous suitors who want to marry her. Penelope is and remains faithful. Before she recognizes her husband, he kills the unwelcome rivals with the help of his son Telemachus. The family is then finally reunited.