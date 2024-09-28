Dismissed without cause
Deputy Mayor Willi chose the most brutal dismissal possible
According to the city government, there is a housing shortage, but the office responsible for this has been in chaos for months - and everyone is watching! The background is hair-raising.
Housing was the central issue in Innsbruck's election campaign. What promises haven't the parties in Innsbruck made? Housing must become more affordable, vacancies must be combated and housing allocation must be put on a new footing. At the same time, the city hall office is to be relocated to Bürgerstraße, an undertaking that will cost taxpayers a lot of money. But first things first.
I was always careful to proceed in a very correct manner. In view of the events, I didn't want to make any mistakes.
All instances disregarded
The fact that Innsbruck's housing office has been without a manager for months is a scandal in itself. Because four months ago, the then head, a single mother, was dismissed in the most brutal way possible. On the last day of her four-week probationary period, on the last Tuesday in April shortly before closing time at 5 pm. Responsible for this: the then green city manager Georg Willi.
It was probably one of his last official acts ever. And he completely bypassed the municipal director, as well as the city senate at the time, which had unanimously approved the appointment of the expert - a rare occurrence in a constellation that was at odds at the time.
Agreed with BM Anzengruber
"I wasn't given any reasons for the dismissal. Only that my dismissal had allegedly already been agreed with the new mayor (note: Johannes Anzengruber). I want to make it clear that I was not guilty of anything during my term of office. I conscientiously followed the official channels I was instructed to follow when I was appointed," emphasized the former head of the housing service, Iulia Moscovscaia, to the "Krone" newspaper. Previously, she had clearly prevailed against several competitors in a hearing. The Moldovan-born woman suspects a "palace revolt", an intrigue instigated by close Willis colleagues.
The "Krone" asked the current deputy PM for a statement. He said that he could not comment on the case for data protection reasons. BM Anzengruber (JA) also waved it off: he did not see himself as responsible. After the election, the housing office was once again entrusted to the Greens. Coincidence or calculation?
In view of certain inconsistencies in the office, I acted solely on the approval or clearance of my superiors.
Staff increased, reasons unclear
Whatever the case, the machine has been working away for months. Strangely enough, although it has been virtually without a leader since May, its staff has been more than doubled (!). What could be managed with seven people under the former, long-standing head of housing allocation and later head of the housing service, Christian Zabernig, now requires more than 16.
There is talk in the town hall that the mood in the office is poor, staff turnover is high and long-serving employees are leaving. Zabernig was one of them who was fed up with being ruled from Willi's office. But what made the two women in charge of the office so busy and so nervous?
Re-application
"I was always careful to follow a very correct procedure. In view of certain inconsistencies in the office, I only acted with the okay or approval of my superiors, because I didn't want to make any mistakes in view of what had happened," Moscovscaia reveals cryptically.
She doesn't want to take the gratuitous dismissal by the Willi office lying down: she applies again. The job advertisement has been online since Friday. The city government has given itself five months to do so. So much for the housing shortage in Innsbruck!
