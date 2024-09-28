Deputy Mayor Willi chose the most brutal dismissal possible

Agreed with BM Anzengruber

"I wasn't given any reasons for the dismissal. Only that my dismissal had allegedly already been agreed with the new mayor (note: Johannes Anzengruber). I want to make it clear that I was not guilty of anything during my term of office. I conscientiously followed the official channels I was instructed to follow when I was appointed," emphasized the former head of the housing service, Iulia Moscovscaia, to the "Krone" newspaper. Previously, she had clearly prevailed against several competitors in a hearing. The Moldovan-born woman suspects a "palace revolt", an intrigue instigated by close Willis colleagues.