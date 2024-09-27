Police on site
Neglected: Dog drama at private animal shelter
An anonymous letter to the authorities and media painted a catastrophic picture of what was happening at an animal shelter in Lower Austria. Research by the "Krone" animal corner quickly showed that the accusations were unfortunately justified. The district governor also saw "imminent danger" and acted immediately to help the dogs.
In the letter - also addressed to the "Krone" - there is talk of excessive demands on the home management and unhygienic conditions. Some of the dogs are described as severely emaciated and that they lead a "particularly sad existence without being spoken to".
There are also reports of illegal puppy trading and the systematic import of dogs from abroad without the necessary health or customs documents. The manager of the shelter is reportedly in poor health and physically unable to care for so many animals.
Special unit for animal welfare
The district governor responsible, Josef Kronister, arranged for the "Animal Welfare Task Force", which specializes in cases of this kind, to be deployed on Friday. "We take reports like this very seriously and it looks like it will all turn out to be true. The situation must be improved immediately," Kronister replied when asked.
Illegal puppy trade?
The operation was still ongoing on Friday afternoon and was extended to other locations in Lower Austria. Apparently, a whole network of dubious "foster homes" is now likely to come to light, where dozens of puppies were discovered.
Serious allegations
The "Krone" animal corner also became active and asked local residents. They do not want to be named, but they agree that there is a lot going on here. "It was only a matter of time before it blew up here", was the unanimous opinion.
Animal welfare at a dead end
The case shows how quickly animal welfare can be practiced under a false guise and only cause more animal suffering. "The animal shelter in question is known to me and has actually done a good job of rehoming animals for a long time," says our animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner, offering the help of the "Krone" to find good, new homes quickly.
According to reports, more people need to be interviewed and many pieces need to be put together to form a big whole. "I'm glad that the authorities, from the district governor to the animal welfare task force, are taking such courageous action here and working to ensure the safety of the animals. We will know more in the next few days and inform our readers," says Maggie Entenfellner, delighted with the operation.
