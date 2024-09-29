Wolfsberger AC v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 14:30

"Have to push ourselves to the limit"

After the good start to the season, Kühbauer is already struggling a little with the expectations of those around him at WAC. For the first time since the 2018/19 season, the "Wolves" have remained unbeaten in their first three league home games. Furthermore, the WAC have not lost in four games and have not lost to WSG five times in a row (four wins, one draw). "We have to push ourselves to the limit against every opponent - no matter who they are," Kühbauer made clear. "That has to be the case again on Sunday."