Wolfsberger AC v WSG Tirol – LIVE from 14:30

Eighth round of the Austrian Bundesliga. Wolfsberger AC host WSG Tirol, we report live from 14:30 - see ticker below.
Wolfsberger AC are currently one of the best teams in the Austrian Bundesliga. After three wins in their last four games, the team from Lavanttal is in second place at the top of the table. In the 8th round, WSG Tirol will visit Wolfsberg at the end of a turbulent week. WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer has already warned of a supposed "self-runner". "WSG won't come here and say they're giving us the points," said the Burgenland native.
"Not a straight line"
After the respectable 0-0 draw against Red Bull Salzburg, the Tyroleans conceded a late 1-0 defeat at TSV Hartberg in the supplementary match on Thursday and slipped to penultimate place as a result. "Things like losing in Hartberg can happen, we have to accept that," said coach Philipp Semlic. "We knew that it would be part of the process and that it wouldn't be a straight line."
Now it's time to get the team back on track and heal any aches and pains. Veteran Lukas Hinterseer felt the muscle injury that was thought to have been overcome flare up again, but according to Semlic, the worst could still be over. WSG decided not to travel back and forth and stayed in the south of Austria for the next few days until the game. "Then we have to put in a better performance on the pitch on Sunday," Semlic made clear.
"Have to push ourselves to the limit"
After the good start to the season, Kühbauer is already struggling a little with the expectations of those around him at WAC. For the first time since the 2018/19 season, the "Wolves" have remained unbeaten in their first three league home games. Furthermore, the WAC have not lost in four games and have not lost to WSG five times in a row (four wins, one draw). "We have to push ourselves to the limit against every opponent - no matter who they are," Kühbauer made clear. "That has to be the case again on Sunday."
He thinks "that the lads are doing quite well. We'll make sure we play good ball again on Sunday," emphasized the ex-international and said that they were really looking "from game to game". The potential lead in the table is not an issue. "We'll take what we can take with us. Sometimes it works out better, sometimes worse. After seven games, you're naturally at the top if you've won games, but I think the teams that actually have this claim will also come back."
