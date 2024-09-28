Broken knee: Bergfex doesn’t let it get him down

"I thought I would have to jump out of the window"

The pain was correspondingly severe after the initial treatment in the emergency room at DKH Schladming: "I thought I would have to jump out of the window," says the 75-year-old, describing his agony in drastic terms. It lasted two days, but during this time he also grew fond of the hospital staff. Which is why he turned to the "Krone" to express his gratitude.