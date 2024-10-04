How a farmer even paid extra when selling

Transferred back three times

Without a single cent reaching his account, the 27-year-old received an email from the bank a short time later that should not officially exist. It stated that he should return the overpaid amount. It also demanded an amount for opening an escrow account. In the end, the winegrower transferred several hundred euros in three stages. He was unable to explain why when questioned after the charges were filed. He saw himself as the victim of an opaque business model.