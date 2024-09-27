Vorteilswelt
Witnesses wanted

Vandals flood WC on sports field – extensive damage

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 09:00

Vandals caused massive damage on Thursday evening in Hall in Tirol. The unknown perpetrators caused the sink in a toilet facility to overflow, causing water to drip from the ceiling on the floor below. The police are asking witnesses for information.

The unknown vandals are believed to have struck at around 7 p.m. on Thursday at the "Säule" on the sports field in Hall. According to the police, they turned on the water in a sink in the toilet on the first floor and closed the drain. But that's not all: the strangers then sealed the toilet door with paper towels. 

Water leaked into the walls and dripped from the ceiling
After the sink overflowed, the water collected on the floor and seeped into the brickwork until it finally dripped from the ceiling in the basement, where there is also a toilet. 

The vandalism caused considerable damage to property, the amount of which is currently unknown.

Die Polizei in einer Aussendung

According to the police, the damage caused by the vandalism is extensive - although the amount cannot yet be estimated. 

Police appeal for witnesses
In order to track down the unknown perpetrators, the police are now asking the public for help: witnesses who can provide information about the crime are asked to contact Hall police station (059133 7110).

