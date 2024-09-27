After a creative break
Strength in comeback for “a breath of fresh air”
The Austrian men's ski jumping guard is getting back into the Summer Grand Prix action this weekend. The third and penultimate competition of the nine-part series will be held on the hill in Hinzenbach on Saturday (3 pm) and Sunday (2 pm).
On Saturday next week, there will then be competitions in Klingenthal. Following renovation work and modernization of the facility, Stefan Kraft in particular looks promising among the local athletes.
Third despite 33 percent start rate
Last season's overall World Cup winner won the first two Grand Prix competitions in Courchevel in mid-August, which is atypical for him, and is third in the overall rankings despite missing out on the other four competitions. He is tied with the Norwegian Marius Lindvik, winner of two competitions in Wisla in mid-September. Last weekend in Rasnow, Romania, the Pole Pawel Wasek won twice. The Italian Alex Insam is ahead of the trio.
Ski flying world champion feels good after a good summer
For Kraft, catching up on the 73 points behind the leader is less important than the good competition opportunity in preparation for the winter. "We already have a few insights," reported the ski flying world champion from training jumps in Hinzenbach at the start of the week. "Maybe with a bit of luck I'll get a little boost. I will do everything I can to maybe make it onto the podium." He has had a very, very good summer and is feeling well.
Ski jumping village has been revamped
Jan Hörl, Daniel Tschofenig and Clemens Leitner, among others, will also be taking to the bakken in their ÖSV jumpsuits. Major investments have recently been made in the infrastructure of the facility, with new changing rooms in the jumping village offering rare athlete comfort. "We have perfect opportunities to change and prepare," said Kraft. And local hero Michael Hayböck was delighted: "There are few ski jumps that are so well equipped all round." In February, the women will host a World Cup double in Hinzenbach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.