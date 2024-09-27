Strength in comeback for “a breath of fresh air”

Ski flying world champion feels good after a good summer

For Kraft, catching up on the 73 points behind the leader is less important than the good competition opportunity in preparation for the winter. "We already have a few insights," reported the ski flying world champion from training jumps in Hinzenbach at the start of the week. "Maybe with a bit of luck I'll get a little boost. I will do everything I can to maybe make it onto the podium." He has had a very, very good summer and is feeling well.