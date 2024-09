Mateschitz deal broken: Was that the end for him?

"That was the turning point in his career," the Styrian is convinced. In any case, the hoped-for success at Renault did not materialize, while the relationship with Red Bull cooled considerably. It was only after Mateschitz's death in 2022 that Ricciardo returned to the bull team, driving for the second team AlphaTauri, which later raced as Racing Bulls. However, the now 35-year-old was unable to repeat his old successes (seven victories with Red Bull, one with McLaren) and so the Australian's Formula 1 chapter probably ended after the Singapore Grand Prix. Who knows what would have happened if Ricciardo had stuck to his agreement with Mateschitz ...