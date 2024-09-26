Alarm for 200 helpers: Westring tunnel in baptism of fire

Realistic conditions

On Thursday evening, the fire department, ambulance service and police received an alert that there was a fire in the tunnel following an accident. The exercise set-up was simulated as realistically as possible. The aim was to rescue trapped people, remove injured people from the danger zone in good time and find missing people in the smoke. Around 200 emergency crews arrived at around 7 p.m. - after the evening rush hour - under realistic outdoor conditions. This was because the coordination of the vehicles and helpers had to be tested in the cramped conditions.