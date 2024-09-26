Zero visibility
Alarm for 200 helpers: Westring tunnel in baptism of fire
It was an inferno that everyone fears: Fire after an accident in the tunnel. And on the new Westring access road to boot! Many drivers witnessed the emergency services rushing to help. Fortunately, it was only an exercise that turned into a baptism of fire for the A 26.
"Fire in the tunnel!" - it's a horror for car and truck drivers involved in an accident or following behind - but also for the emergency services! Asfinag is still keeping the exact opening date of the Westring Bridge a secret, there will soon be two more tunnels on the Danube near Linz with four entrances and exits where this nightmare can become reality.
Realistic conditions
On Thursday evening, the fire department, ambulance service and police received an alert that there was a fire in the tunnel following an accident. The exercise set-up was simulated as realistically as possible. The aim was to rescue trapped people, remove injured people from the danger zone in good time and find missing people in the smoke. Around 200 emergency crews arrived at around 7 p.m. - after the evening rush hour - under realistic outdoor conditions. This was because the coordination of the vehicles and helpers had to be tested in the cramped conditions.
Uncovering weak points
As a result, "civilian" road users also became involuntary participants in the exercise, they also had to put up with traffic obstructions and temporary closures - and some were probably unsure whether it was really just an exercise. The exercise is not just an end in itself, it is also intended to reveal weaknesses and the need for improvements in the deployment plan.
