Attack on residential building
Hezbollah commander killed again in Lebanon
The Israeli army has once again killed a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon. The attack took place in a suburb of the capital Beirut. According to Lebanese reports, at least two people were killed and 15 others were injured (see video above).
One of the fatalities is Mohammed Hussein Srur, who according to Israeli sources has directed numerous attacks on Israel using drones and cruise missiles. Lebanese security forces have already confirmed the death.
Eyewitnesses reported that the third floor of an eleven-storey residential building had been hit. They had heard at least two loud explosions. Rising smoke could be seen and ambulances rushed to the scene. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported at least two dead and 15 injured.
Hezbollah stronghold
The suburb is considered a Hezbollah stronghold. Just last week, a high-ranking military commander of the militia, Ibrahim Aqil, was killed there. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to continue its operations in Lebanon. "There will be no ceasefire in the north," confirmed Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday.
Israeli air strikes on Thursday night hit around 75 Hezbollah targets, including weapons depots and launchers.
Hundreds of thousands on the run
On the Lebanese side, hundreds of thousands of people have already fled the border region. Many of them are registered in emergency centers. Some have fled to relatives, others are sleeping on the streets. Hezbollah, for its part, is constantly firing volleys of rockets at Israel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
