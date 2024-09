Kapfenberg hunter sets his sights on Liefering

In the duel between the "young lions" - Liefering is the youngest team in the league with an average age of 18.5 years, Kapfenberg number six with 21.5 - anything is possible: that Daniel Beichler's young bulls, who beat Sparta Prague 3:2 in the Youth League, but put the brakes on before their next appearance in Brest, is not something David Heindl, Kapfenberg's 20-year-old defensive bulwark, believes: "The young lads will really get stuck in to every game, because they want to move up to Salzburg quickly and play Champions League football there."