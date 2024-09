Who wants to promote which future technologies

More and more new technologies are becoming part of our everyday lives: Internet satellites provide connectivity to the furthest corners of the country, more and more electric vehicles are on our roads, surgeons are operating in hospitals with the support of high-tech robots and research into future technology such as artificial intelligence and quantum computers is being carried out in Austria's universities and companies. But what is it that is driving us forward and should be promoted? Krone+ asked the parties standing for election on Sunday which three future technologies they consider to be particularly promising.