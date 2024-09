After rumors: “Neuer must keep his word”

"Not a good idea"

While the power struggle between Neuer and Ter Stegen made headlines for years, national coach Julian Nagelsmann is now without both of them. However, a return of the Bayern goalie is not a solution, says Effenberg. "I maintain that there should be no comeback for Manuel Neuer, as some are already calling for. For me, retiring is not a good idea in any sport," said the 56-year-old.