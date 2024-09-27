Flood: Fake fundraisers want to cash in

District governor Josef Kronister, himself a committed Henry Dunant disciple for many years, immediately alerted the police after observant Pielachtal residents raised the alarm. According to the report, scammers were on the move in Obergrafendorf in particular, but also in Weinburg, giving the impression that they were from the Red Cross or another aid organization. Their victims - mostly elderly citizens whose good faith and willingness to donate is shamelessly exploited. It is reported that the fake collector has even brazenly appeared in the uniform of a paramedic.