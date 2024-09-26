Course set for new Böhler Hospital building

The fact that the container hospital will have an additional empty floor - the details of which are still undecided - will have a lasting impact on the future fate of the hospital: the old Böhler hospital can now be completely demolished, while the container hospital can continue to provide all of its services. This increases the chances that the planned "health campus" could be built as the final Böhler replacement on the site of the current hospital. There has also been speculation about a new building on the site of the abandoned AUVA headquarters in Adalbert-Stifter-Straße.