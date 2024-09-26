100 million in the room
Real striker to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool
Liverpool FC may have already knocked on the door of the Spanish capital in their search for a successor to Mohamed Salah. According to the magazine "Fichajes", the Premier League top club wants to lure Rodrygo from Real Madrid to the island.
Salah's contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2025 and, according to English reports, the Egyptian has no plans to extend his contract by a further year. Consequently, coach Arne Slot needs a new striker to follow in the footsteps of the top scorer.
The perfect candidate: Rodrygo. The Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the strongest attacking players in the world, but has plenty of competition in his position with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and youngster Endrick.
In the shadow of Mbappe and co.
The fact that the 23-year-old's name is often not mentioned in reports about Real's dream forward line is likely to scratch Rodrygo's ego, as the right winger would probably enjoy more attention at Anfield Road.
Liverpool are willing to transfer 100 million euros to Madrid for Rodrygo, according to reports. Until the summer transfer window opens on July 1 next year, the 29-time Brazil international still has plenty of time to think about leaving Madrid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.