The Wachau Railway
Panoramic ride through the World Heritage Site
Climb aboard and enjoy the Wachau - the golden Wachau Railway runs daily between Krems an der Donau and Emmersdorf until November 3, 2024. The golden railcars with large panoramic windows and the elevated route provide very special views of the unique beauty of the Wachau in autumn.
The Wachau Railway, also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been operating in this region for more than 110 years. Today it connects the two towns of Krems an der Donau and Emmersdorf over a distance of 34 km. Numerous excursion highlights along the route combine nature, culture, wine and culinary delights and invite young and old to linger and explore.
Thirteen train stations invite young and old to linger, marvel and discover. A Wachau boat trip, a visit to the Lower Austrian State Gallery or a hike can be perfectly combined with the train ride experience. A combined train and bike excursion is also an option, as the bike travels free of charge with the passenger on the Wachau Railway (advance reservation is required!).
"RENAISSANCE once, now and here" at Schallaburg Castle
This year's exhibition season at Schallaburg Castle focuses on the Renaissance. Until November 3, 2024, visitors can look forward to a comprehensive retrospective on the lifestyle of an era that still shapes our present day. Passengers on the Wachau Railway receive reduced admission to the "RENAISSANCE once, now & here" show upon presentation of their ticket.
Season 2024
In the 2024 season, the Wachau Railway will run daily from May 1 to November 3, then until December 1 and during Advent from December 7 to 22 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Guests from Vienna can travel to the Wachau Advent on special trains on December 14 and 15.
Tickets & reservations
All information about the Wachau Railway can be found at wachaubahn.at. Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop at webshop.niederoesterreichbahnen.at and directly on the train. The transportation of bicycles is free of charge. Reservations for bicycle parking spaces are mandatory and can be made at the Niederösterreich Bahnen Infocenter.
The day tickets function as hop-on hop-off tickets and allow flexible boarding and alighting at all 13 stops. In addition, holders of the KlimaTicket travel on the Wachau Railway at a reduced price.
Contact
Niederösterreich Bahnen Infocenter
Phone +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000
Mail info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at
Website www.niederoesterreichbahnen.at
