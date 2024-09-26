Augmented Reality
Meta presents futuristic new computer glasses
The Facebook group Meta has presented a prototype of computer glasses that can display digital content in transparent lenses. Such glasses could replace a smartphone in many cases - for example, for route instructions in the city or for short messages. However, the technology is not yet ready for the mass market.
This also became clear at Meta. Company boss Mark Zuckerberg briefly put on the glasses with the project name "Orion" on stage at the Meta Connect developer conference - but refrained from a live demonstration. Instead, the functions were shown in a video.
Augmented reality is extremely complex
Such glasses for displaying augmented reality (AR) have been considered a life-changing vision in the tech industry for years. But also one that is technically difficult to implement.
According to media reports, Apple also worked for years on computer glasses with transparent lenses. However, the iPhone company then opted for a compromise: with Apple's Vision Pro glasses, the environment is captured by cameras and transmitted to displays in front of the eyes. The disadvantage compared to slim AR glasses is their greater weight. The advantage is the better quality of the digital display with a wider field of vision. Apple sells the Vision Pro in Europe for around 4,000 euros.
Meta competitor Snap presented the second generation of its AR glasses called Spectacles last week. However, they only have a relatively narrow field of vision in the middle for displaying digital objects. The makers of the Snapchat photo app have so far only released their glasses to software developers. Meta is not yet ready and only wants to test and improve "Orion" internally for the time being.
There are several technical bottlenecks for AR glasses that can be used in everyday life. The chips for them still need a lot of power - and there is not much room for batteries in a glasses frame. In addition, it is complicated to transfer information onto a large area of transparent lenses. Meta uses silicon carbide for the lenses instead of glass or plastic.
Costs should fall over time
Head of Technology Andrew Bosworth told the financial service Bloomberg that Meta wants to find a different material over time, which will reduce the cost of the device. At the same time, Bosworth said that there was a 90% probability that a consumer product would be created based on the prototype. Meta also demonstrated a wristband for gesture control, which is intended to supplement operation by voice or eye movement.
For the near future, Meta is relying on cameras in glasses so that its AI software can better assess what users want from it. The idea is that the Meta AI chatbot can see live via the devices what users are looking at - and hear what they are listening to. This could be useful when cooking, for example - or when exploring a new city. With the help of the camera, the AI could also remember the location of a large parking lot.
Another new function for the glasses with cameras and small loudspeakers is live translations. This will initially work for English, French, Italian and Spanish. Meta is developing the devices, which are sold under the Ray-Ban brand, together with Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear group.
The glasses can also take photos and videos. This is visible to the wearer by a glowing light on the frame. A sensor ensures that the recording does not start if the light is obscured.
More than a decade ago, Google was a pioneer in computer glasses. The device, called Google Glass, had a camera and a tiny display above the right eye. However, data protection fears led the internet company to discontinue the project.
Meta AI will now also be able to interact with users by voice. The company is integrating the AI software into its apps with billions of users. In addition to Facebook, Meta also includes Instagram and WhatsApp.
AI tools not yet available in the EU
Meta has not yet made its advanced AI functions available in the EU, citing legal uncertainties due to the new DMA digital law. However, Zuckerberg said he was optimistic that a solution would be found in the end.
For the "Reels" short videos, Meta is testing a function for automatic dubbing translations into other languages, in which the mouth movements are also adapted by AI.
Meta is also launching a new entry-level model of VR glasses that allow users to immerse themselves in digital worlds. The device, called Quest 3S, will go on sale in October at a price of just under 330 euros. Meta is making billions in losses with its VR division, but is still hoping to attract a broader market.
