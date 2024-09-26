Mixes up RTL+
Marina Hoermanseder takes part in the show “Die Verräter”
Austrian fashion designer Marina Hoermanseder, Til Schweiger's ex-wife Dana Schweiger and actor and singer Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht will be taking part in this year's "Die Verräter" show on RTL+. RTL has now announced the last of the more or less prominent participants.
They include actor Oliver Korittke, presenter Gülcan Kamps, professional dancer Massimo Sinato and former gymnast Philipp Boy.
Bruce Darnell also takes part
The names of model Bruce Darnell, professional dancer Oana Nechiti, "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" actors Susan Sideropoulos and Thomas Drechsel, "Berlin, Berlin" star Jan Sosniok and former bobsleigh athlete Kevin Kuske had already been published.
Influencers and former "Bachelorettes" Gerda Lewis (31, more than one million Instagram followers) and Jessica Haller (34, more than 950,000 Instagram followers) as well as actor and TikTtok star Helge Mark (30, over 1.3 million followers) were also already set.
All in all, 16 players will be taking part in the reality game show "Die Verräter - Vertraue Niemandem!", hosted by Sonja Zietlow.
To be seen on RTL and RTL+
This time, the linear parent channel RTL will also be showing at least the first episode, which airs on October 10 at 8.15 pm. The first two episodes will be available on RTL+ at the same time. After that, a new episode of the eight-part season will be streamed exclusively on RTL+ every week; these episodes cannot be seen on traditional television.
The reality show "Die Verräter - Vertraue Niemandem!" is an internationally successful format that originated in the Netherlands. Over the course of several days, a group has to find out who among them is a liar. The participants are divided into "loyalists" and "traitors" - no one knows which category they belong to. The viewers, however, know the allocation.
"Exciting season"
"Viewers can expect an exciting season full of deception, lies and murderous intrigue," says RTL. "What secrets are the players keeping? Who will succeed in winning the silver treasure for themselves?"
In the first season on RTL last year, 16 celebrities came together in a French chateau and had to compete against each other in games. The traitors commit fictitious murders in the castle at night, and the group becomes smaller and smaller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
