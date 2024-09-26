"Critical values"
Underwear test: one third contaminated with chemicals
The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) warns against chemicals in underwear. Only 45 out of 71 products tested, mainly cotton textiles, received a good grade. In contrast, bisphenols were detected in 26 of the underpants tested. In seven cases, it was even necessary to "strongly advise against" the purchase due to possible negative health consequences. Microfiber textiles are the most affected.
It was striking "that only 47 percent of the underpants available for women in Austria were free of or only slightly contaminated with bisphenols", it was reported on Thursday. Women's underwear is largely made of synthetic fibers. In contrast, 77 percent of girls' underwear and 81 percent of boys' and men's underwear were free or only slightly contaminated.
Washing "does not necessarily" reduce the risk
The 16 products with the highest values were subjected to a washing test. Washing "does not necessarily" reduce the risk, it was emphasized: "While a reduction of 90 to 99 percent was achieved in some samples, no reduction was measurable in others." However, the assessment did not change even with 99 percent removal.
The higher the proportion of synthetic fibers in underwear, the higher the probability of contamination with bisphenols.
Projektleiterin Birgit Schiller
Cotton products are preferable
The experts found that there was no correlation between the brand or price and the amount of harmful substances. "Our tests have clearly shown that synthetic fabrics and bisphenol exposure go hand in hand. The higher the proportion of synthetic fibers in underwear, the higher the likelihood of exposure to bisphenols," says project manager Birgit Schiller. She recommends cotton products. Above all, textiles that are worn directly on the skin should not be made of plastic.
"European regulation is necessary"
In principle, however, it is up to politicians: "Only clear bans or limit values will encourage all manufacturers to pay closer attention to their production processes. As long as these do not exist, the situation will not change. We need a European regulation quickly that covers all bisphenols and all consumer goods."
Bisphenols are used in the production of plastics. They are also used to fix colors in textiles. According to consumer advocates, many bisphenols can impair fertility, disrupt the hormone system even at low doses and trigger skin allergies.
The hormone-damaging effects also include an increased risk of breast and prostate cancer, obesity, metabolic disorders, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
The substances accumulate in the body and in the environment. There are currently only regulations for bisphenol A (BPA), for example in toys, thermal paper and food contact materials, as it is the most frequently used and best studied.
