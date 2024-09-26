Underwear test: one third contaminated with chemicals

Cotton products are preferable

The experts found that there was no correlation between the brand or price and the amount of harmful substances. "Our tests have clearly shown that synthetic fabrics and bisphenol exposure go hand in hand. The higher the proportion of synthetic fibers in underwear, the higher the likelihood of exposure to bisphenols," says project manager Birgit Schiller. She recommends cotton products. Above all, textiles that are worn directly on the skin should not be made of plastic.