Explosive round of 16
Rapid: After the duty to the purple home
Six minutes were enough for Rapid in their 3-1 win over Donaufeld in the Cup. Explosive round of 16 - against Stripfing in the arch-rival's stadium.
A relaxed evening of soccer in Vienna. That's what everyone at Rapid was expecting yesterday - three days after the derby scandal. Cup opponents Donaufeld had set everything up for the occasion and were even allowed to open the "Wiesen-Kurve" behind the goal on the Hohe Warte. In the end, 4500 fans came, many children who took photos, hunted for autographs ...
... and couldn't believe their eyes before the break. Not because youngster Wurmbrand missed the first four chances, two of which were set pieces. But because Rapid (five positions changed; Burgstaller and Cvetkovic were rested) acted sloppily, carelessly and without the final bite. And then Holzer scored for Donaufeld to make it 1:0 (30'). Disgraceful.
Rapid's dressing room must have been shaking at the break. "It was short, intense and clear, it wasn't about tactics at all," said Klauß, describing his speech. A relaxed evening, my ass. "But the reaction was right," said the coach with a satisfied nod. Beljo scored a brace (Klauß: "Now he has the necessary luck. It can go on like this") and Sangare scored his first goal for Rapid to make it 3:1 within six minutes (54,). Wurmbrand provided the assist twice. But he was not yet rewarded with a goal. After that, only Donaufeld's stadium announcer caused cheers when he announced Sturm's 2:0 lead against Austria. That was more important to the fans than the league table lead. Which Rapid were ultimately to keep after all
Grateful in sporting terms
After fulfilling their Cup duty, Rapid now face an explosive - although thankful in sporting terms - round of 16 clash at the end of October. No, not against Austria, as that would have been a super disaster. But the Klauß squad will have to travel to Favoriten, the home of the Violets. Because it's against SV Stripfing, the second-class cooperation club of the arch-rivals. And they have to play "at home" in the Generali-Arena ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.