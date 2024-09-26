Rapid: After the duty to the purple home

Rapid's dressing room must have been shaking at the break. "It was short, intense and clear, it wasn't about tactics at all," said Klauß, describing his speech. A relaxed evening, my ass. "But the reaction was right," said the coach with a satisfied nod. Beljo scored a brace (Klauß: "Now he has the necessary luck. It can go on like this") and Sangare scored his first goal for Rapid to make it 3:1 within six minutes (54,). Wurmbrand provided the assist twice. But he was not yet rewarded with a goal. After that, only Donaufeld's stadium announcer caused cheers when he announced Sturm's 2:0 lead against Austria. That was more important to the fans than the league table lead. Which Rapid were ultimately to keep after all