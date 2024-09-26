Vorteilswelt
After the top match

“Coward!” Verbal attack on Erling Haaland

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 07:02

Verbal attack against Erling Haaland! After the controversial Premier League match on Sunday between Arsenal and Manchester City (2:2), the Norwegian was heavily criticized by Arsenal legend Ian White.

0 Kommentare

The scene when Haaland threw the ball at the back of Gabriel's head after a goal was particularly upsetting for former attacker White, who played a total of 218 times for the Gunners and scored 180 goals.

"What really got me boiling? Haaland's cowardly action. I saw it properly this morning. Throwing the ball at Gabi's head when he's not looking. When his back was turned. A really cowardly act. Gabi would look you in the eye," he railed against Haaland on Instagram.

He added: "I see this as a really good defender versus striker duel, for years to come. The two of them, I love watching the two of them. And then you pull a cowardly stunt like that?"

Wright expects more class from Haaland. "That bothered me more than anything. I thought you were above these things, man," he concludes his criticism. Incidentally, Haaland was not penalized by the referee for this scene.

Haaland and Gabriel (right) (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Haaland and Gabriel (right)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"You fucking clown"
After the final whistle, tempers continue to flare. "Get out of my sight, you fucking clown," said Haaland to Gabriel on the pitch. In the end, both teams shared the points. Arsenal and Man City are the Premier League title contenders again this year. When they meet, heated duels are inevitable.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

