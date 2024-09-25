Meeting canceled
Trump attacks Zelensky: “Greatest businessman”
One day before his reception at the White House, US presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi head-on. The Republican threw numbers around and described the head of state as a profiteer.
Zelenskyi is refusing a "deal" to end the war despite billions in US payments, Trump said at a campaign appearance in North Carolina on Wednesday. Zelenskyi is "probably the greatest businessman in the world". "Every time he came to our country, he took 60 billion dollars with him."
"Very well understood" with Putin
"We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky," said the former US president. The question is what Ukraine has left now. "The country is completely wiped out." In contrast, Trump boasted that he "got along very well" with Putin.
Trump's remarks in the video:
Trump feels offended by Selenskyj
Zelensky is currently in the USA to appeal to Western allies for further support for his country in the war against Russia, which has been going on for more than two and a half years. On Wednesday, Zelensky gave a speech at the UN General Debate in New York, and on Thursday he will be received by US President Joe Biden and Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Washington.
A meeting between Selenskyj and Trump also appeared to have been planned, but will apparently not take place. US media reported that Trump had taken offense at an interview with the Ukrainian president in which he said that the 78-year-old Republican "doesn't really know how to stop the war".
What happens if Trump wins?
Trump, who has long been a fierce critic of the billions in US aid to Ukraine, had repeatedly boasted that he would end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" if he were re-elected. In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said that the Ukrainians would never agree to an agreement with Russia imposed from outside.
In April, the US Congress approved 61 billion dollars (54.79 billion euros) in military aid for Ukraine. However, the Republican Party had previously blocked the money for months at the behest of its presidential candidate. If Trump wins the election on November 5 against the Democratic candidate Harris, Kiev fears that the USA will no longer be its most important supporter.
