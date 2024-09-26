Convicted early retiree in court again

Defendant confesses

There, the situation escalates again: in protest, the retiree tears up a blanket and stuffs it down the toilet. The man was then taken to the holding cell in Dornbirn. There he tries the same game, but without success. "I admit everything. I was drunk," the accused confessed at the beginning of the trial on Wednesday. And that even before the sentence was read out. "I had a bottle of vodka that evening, and there were also a few drinks in the pub," admits the early retiree. He had already apologized to the police officers personally in court before the trial.