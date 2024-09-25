Data protectionists warn against messenger surveillance

The Institute for Austrian and European Commercial Criminal Law at the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) is far more skeptical. It is not clear whether there are even the technical possibilities for such monitoring that does not violate fundamental rights, or whether the monitoring software can be removed without causing damage. WU experts Robert Kert and Raphaela Bauer-Raschhofer also question whether there are sufficient personnel and technical resources for the planned monitoring by the Legal Protection Commissioner. For the Association of Judges, an unlimited application of the law seems to be ruled out. However, it fears that, for technical reasons, the monitoring options promised in the law "can only be achieved to a limited extent and with the risk of negative effects for IT security as a whole".