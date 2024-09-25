Matthias Strolz also resigns from the NEOS

The end of his party political career is the result of a long maturing process, said Strolz. And that was over when it was over, he said in his typical manner. Over the past week, he said, he had gained clarity about his own future and did not want to hold back. Asked whether he was appearing at a NEOS press conference for the last time, Strolz said: "I don't know." If he was asked and wanted to take part, he would be happy to do so. "We will remain in contact, working together, with clarity of roles," explained the Vorarlberg native, who lives in Vienna. And it is equally clear that he will be voting for the NEOS in the National Council elections.