Community rejoices!
Greifenburg bypass about to start construction
The bypass in Greifenburg has been a hotly debated topic for years. The Court of Audit has now given the green light for construction work on the B100 Drautal Straße.
The B100 Drautal road is one of the most important provincial roads in Upper Carinthia and provides access to the entire lower and upper Drautal valley. Several bypasses have been built on the B100 since the early 2000s. The most recently completed section up to just before Greifenburg was opened to traffic in 2006. In 2011, the province had already planned a variant with underground routes for the Greifenburg bypass and submitted it to the LRH for review. However, the province withdrew the project for cost reasons.
Crossing-free variant
For the Greifenburg Mitte junction, the state opted for an intersection-free variant with an underpass for the B100 and a traffic circle above it on the B87 Weißensee Straße. The province is also planning to build or expand a municipal road with a footpath and to renew the accompanying road network. Noise and glare protection measures for local residents and wildlife as well as comprehensive compensation and renaturation measures are planned in order to meet noise and nature conservation requirements. The project is scheduled to start in September 2025 and be completed in March 2029 after 34 months of construction.
Court of Auditors minimizes costs
In the course of its review of the major project, the Court of Audit corrected the planned total costs by 5.96 million euros and reduced them to 68.26 million euros. "The prices set by the planner were higher than the 2023 construction price statistics of Department 9 and other comparable projects. Furthermore, the quantities for reinforcing steel in most components were too high and services were recorded twice or not required," says Director Bauer. "We recommend that the quantities and structural calculations be checked again before the services are put out to tender and adjusted if necessary."
Financing
The total costs corrected by the LRH amount to 68.26 million euros, of which the state is financing 63.50 million euros. The state has agreed financing contributions of 1.07 million euros with the municipality of Greifenburg. In addition, 2.98 million euros are still available from a special federal grant from the 2000s. The laying of a new 20kV line and new fiber optic cables are also planned as part of the construction project. The target costs for this amount to 0.71 million euros and are to be borne by Kärnten Netz GmbH and Breitbandinitiative Kärnten GmbH.
Village center to be revitalized
"It's good news that we can start in 2025. This would put an end to decades of waiting," says a delighted Mayor Josef Brandner. Now it's time to revitalize the town center. "Preparations are already underway in this regard, and the vacancies also need to be filled again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
