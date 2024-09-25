Greifenburg bypass about to start construction

Court of Auditors minimizes costs

In the course of its review of the major project, the Court of Audit corrected the planned total costs by 5.96 million euros and reduced them to 68.26 million euros. "The prices set by the planner were higher than the 2023 construction price statistics of Department 9 and other comparable projects. Furthermore, the quantities for reinforcing steel in most components were too high and services were recorded twice or not required," says Director Bauer. "We recommend that the quantities and structural calculations be checked again before the services are put out to tender and adjusted if necessary."