Goldeck gets the longest black slope in the Alps

Culinary delights are also being served up! The former mountain restaurant will be repositioned and become the "Goldalm". Upscale cuisine is to be implemented there. "Award-winning chef Wini Brugger will not only cook for skiers, but will also spoil all visitors with classic dishes in the Seehütte, in the Kinderland and in the valley station lounge." Ski tourers are also to be increasingly targeted. A route will be set up for them via the S1 and they will find a "self-catering room" in the Goldalm. Cross-country skiing routes are planned and the summer season is also to be strengthened with new leisure attractions. Another focus is on bikers.