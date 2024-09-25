Investment worth millions
Goldeck gets the longest black slope in the Alps
Millions of euros are being invested in the Goldeck sports mountain. Former valley run will even be reopened!
Erik Zechmann is the new Managing Director of Goldeck Bergbahnen and the man from Gailtal has big plans, and not just for the coming winter season! "The sports mountain is waking up from its slumber," says the 62-year-old with motivation and wants to start the season earlier than usual for the first time this year. "December 6th is on the cards!"
Experienced skiers will be particularly pleased that the former valley run, which was closed for years due to damage, will be reopened as a black piste. "Now the descent will be an S1 - black, fast, steep," says Zechmann. "At 1,600 vertical meters, it is even the longest black run in the Alps in terms of vertical length." Talks have already been held with the ÖSV. "A race course is to be installed for professional athletes to practice on."
The Goldeck has some unique selling points. The focus is on day guests. Offers for bikers, hikers, skiers and cross-country skiers are being expanded
Erik Zechmann, Goldeck-Geschäftsführer und Bergbauingenieur.
Culinary delights are also being served up! The former mountain restaurant will be repositioned and become the "Goldalm". Upscale cuisine is to be implemented there. "Award-winning chef Wini Brugger will not only cook for skiers, but will also spoil all visitors with classic dishes in the Seehütte, in the Kinderland and in the valley station lounge." Ski tourers are also to be increasingly targeted. A route will be set up for them via the S1 and they will find a "self-catering room" in the Goldalm. Cross-country skiing routes are planned and the summer season is also to be strengthened with new leisure attractions. Another focus is on bikers.
