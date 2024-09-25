Vorteilswelt
Use the fall sun

Invest in a sustainable future with a PV package

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 07:00

Make clever use of the fall sun: Invest in a sustainable future with a complete PV package and make the best use of surplus electricity for the cold season.

The golden autumn not only heralds the start of the cozy season, but also offers the perfect opportunity to invest in a sustainable energy future. With the last warm rays of sunshine and longer stays at home, energy consumption increases noticeably.

At the heart of the offer is a powerful combination of PV system, energy storage system and the Ohmpilot+ from Fronius. (Bild: Krone Sonne)
At the heart of the offer is a powerful combination of PV system, energy storage system and the Ohmpilot+ from Fronius.
(Bild: Krone Sonne)

The complete PV package in perfect harmony
This is precisely where the innovative complete PV package from Krone Sonne comes in, optimally equipping your home for the upcoming cold season.

At the heart of the package is a powerful combination of PV system, energy storage system and the Ohmpilot+ from Fronius. These technologies work together seamlessly to maximize your energy independence. The integrated storage system allows you to store surplus solar power for low-sun periods, while the Ohmpilot+ cleverly uses excess energy to heat water, increasing your self-consumption rate and reducing energy costs.

Sustainable energy for the winter
Invest in the future of energy now, store the autumn sun for the dark winter days and reduce your dependence on the power grid.

By optimizing your own consumption and using surplus energy, you can reduce your energy costs in the long term. With the complete PV package, you are investing in a future-proof technology that offers you greater independence. Use the last rays of sunshine to prepare your home for the energy challenges of winter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
