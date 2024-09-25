"No driving over it"
Central hospital: local residents go to administrative court
The citizens' initiative "Biss", which represents residents, has lodged a complaint against the road project for the Liezen central hospital. This could now lead to a delay in construction.
The official procedures for the Stainach-Ost full connection, i.e. the necessary road construction for the access roads to the Liezen central hospital, are currently underway. As reported, drivers from Schladming will be able to reach the central hospital via a bridge over the railroad tracks and a traffic circle will also be built. The excavators will only start work once the construction contract for the hospital has been awarded. After that, they will drive to the mega construction site on the new roads.
"Project not in the bag"
For Michael Pretzler from the citizens' initiative "Biss", however, the infrastructure project is far from being a done deal. Due to "serious planning and land redemption errors", the surveying technician has lodged a complaint with the provincial administrative court as the authorized representative of affected residents.
"They've tried a classic drive-over over residents' rights here." The proceedings are ongoing.
Pretzler also made further planning problems public via "Krone": the planned building complex would protrude into a protected viewing zone around the Gothic church in Niederhofen. "A zoning correction procedure has now been started for this."
