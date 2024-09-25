Central hospital: local residents go to administrative court

The official procedures for the Stainach-Ost full connection, i.e. the necessary road construction for the access roads to the Liezen central hospital, are currently underway. As reported, drivers from Schladming will be able to reach the central hospital via a bridge over the railroad tracks and a traffic circle will also be built. The excavators will only start work once the construction contract for the hospital has been awarded. After that, they will drive to the mega construction site on the new roads.