Almost all parties in favor of Afghanistan deportations

Kogler: "Only in individual cases"

Werner Kogler (Greens) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) can imagine deportations for Afghan and Syrian offenders. "For us Greens, one thing is clear: anyone who commits serious crimes has forfeited any right to protection, must be punished with the full force of the law and then deported," explained Kogler. However, this is "only possible in individual cases" in Syria and Afghanistan. Babler described the human rights situation as "problematic" and rejects negotiations with the Taliban.