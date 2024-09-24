When will Schlager play?
Red Bull Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders promised goalkeeper Alexander Schlager appearances for the runners-up a few weeks ago. So far, they have not materialized. Will the Austrian team player get a chance today (18) in the Mozartstädter's Cup match against third division side Wiener Viktoria in Stockerau?
For Alexander Schlager, things went almost like clockwork until May 5. There was no getting past him in Salzburg and he was also a regular in the national team.
But then came the momentous game at Rapid. The goalkeeper injured his knee during the warm-up. His season was over, the EURO was gone. And a few weeks later, his regular shirt in the city of Mozart was also gone when the club signed a new keeper in Janis Blaswich. The fact that coach Pep Lijnders promptly made the German captain was just the negative icing on the cake from Schlager's point of view. It was clear that the 28-year-old would only be a reserve from then on.
Lijnders: "Schlager will play matches"
Around three weeks ago, however, Lijnders opened the door for the vice-captain and told Sky that Schlager would "of course play matches again". "He will be our goalie. He is someone who deserves that, but he was injured." Schlager has been feeling fit again for weeks now and has been in the squad for six matches. He has yet to make an appearance.
The Dutch coach has still not kept his promise. But when, if not now, would it be a good idea to finally give the only "Stierwoscha" in the squad a chance?
Today (18), the team plays host to regional league side Wiener Viktoria in the cup. After four games without a win in a row, the only thing that counts in Stockerau (Polster's team had to make way) is promotion. Schlager would love to contribute to this.
Bidstrup, Fernando, Guindo, Kawamura, Kjaergaard and Terzic are still unavailable.
