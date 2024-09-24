But then came the momentous game at Rapid. The goalkeeper injured his knee during the warm-up. His season was over, the EURO was gone. And a few weeks later, his regular shirt in the city of Mozart was also gone when the club signed a new keeper in Janis Blaswich. The fact that coach Pep Lijnders promptly made the German captain was just the negative icing on the cake from Schlager's point of view. It was clear that the 28-year-old would only be a reserve from then on.