After the end of Rudolfshütte, there is already hope

"I am shocked by the loss of the leading business," says Hannes Lerchbaumer. The SPÖ mayor of Uttendorf is losing the largest accommodation business (60,000 overnight stays) in the village. But there is hope again. An appointment with Governor Wilfried Haslauer and Vice Governor Stefan Schnöll has been scheduled for next Wednesday. Holleis will also be there. When asked, Haslauer's office only confirmed the date. It therefore remains to be seen whether operation in winter or the future continued existence of the Rudolfshütte and mountain railroad will become a reality