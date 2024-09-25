Man confesses to crimes
Petrol station robber rats out his accomplices
Trial for aggravated robbery at St. Pölten Regional Court: 35-year-old Romanian man pleads guilty but claims to have been "only a henchman". One of his accomplices is already behind bars.
Extremely brutal and unscrupulous, but not always successful, criminals carried out several robberies at petrol stations in the Mostviertel region between the beginning of November last year and July this year. Armed with folding knives and pistols, the men are also said to have deceived their victims with "role-playing games". For example, they pretended to be police officers checking people for drugs.
In this way, they stole a wallet containing around 550 euros from a mechanic. In return, the 46-year-old received plenty of blows. "I was hit in the face several times with a flashlight. I bled a lot," the victim reported. One member of the gang of robbers has now had to stand trial.
Another perpetrator - the alleged leader - is already behind bars. And the 35-year-old defendant is also a repeat offender. The Romanian already has numerous crimes (from theft to assault) on his criminal record.
Yes, I was at the gas stations. But there were "shell games" planned. I took part in the crimes, but I didn't threaten anyone with a weapon.
Angeklagter gesteht vor Gericht in St. Pölten seine Beteiligung an den Überfällen
According to the father of the family, the motive for the robberies was primarily a need for money. In court, the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to his involvement in the robberies, although he had only acted as an unarmed henchman and driver. He willingly gave the names of his accomplices. After some witnesses were absent without excuse or were unable or unwilling to enter Austria, the trial was adjourned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.