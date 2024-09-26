Granada: pop music from the magic of the moment

The songs on "1'30" are not only musically in different, but definitely accessible spheres, Granada also outline things lyrically that we all deal with in everyday life. What do you take with you from the past into tomorrow? What would have happened if I had made a different decision? Why does time pass so quickly? "The album also contains a bit of the fight against the self-optimization that we are all confronted with," says Custos, "everything has to be more and better. I have to be more and better. In the creative field in particular, it's important to do nothing. To let yourself go so that your head is free again for ideas. We live in self-exploitation and consumption is our compensation - but there is a lack of community solidarity." And speaking of time: Granada will be celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2025. But before that, they will be going on a big tour with "1'30".