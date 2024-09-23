The big puzzle check
Which game is made for you?
Nowadays, we are just as familiar with shows and TV series such as "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" or "Escape Room: The Game Show" as we are with the classic puzzles from puzzle books. Such brain teasers are more than just a pastime - they train the brain, promote concentration and are fun. But which of the most popular puzzle games suits you best? Find out and then play online with us for free!
A crossword puzzle is a word game in which the aim is to enter words into a grid. These words are placed both horizontally and vertically, based on the given clues or definitions. The words overlap so that letters in one word are also part of another word. The aim is to fill in the entire grid correctly by solving the clues and finding the matching terms.
Crossword puzzles are ideal for people who have a passion for language and word games. These puzzles promote language skills, expand your vocabulary and let you think outside the box. You often come across terms or facts that you didn't know before, which makes the puzzles not only entertaining but also educational.
Crossword puzzles require
- Enthusiasm for language
- Solid spelling and grammar skills
- Extensive general knowledge
- Memory for facts and terms
- A good pinch of associative thinking
Do several of these qualities apply to you? Then why not have fun with our free crossword puzzle!
Sudoku: For the analytical problem solver
A Sudoku is a number puzzle in which the aim is to fill a 9x9 grid in such a way that the digits from 1 to 9 appear exactly once in each row, each column and each of the nine 3x3 sub-squares. At the beginning, some fields are already filled with numbers, and the task is to fill in the remaining empty fields correctly.
Sudoku is particularly suitable for people who love a challenge and enjoy exercising patience. Solving a Sudoku often requires several attempts and a willingness to analyze mistakes and find new solutions. As a result, it not only promotes analytical skills, but also patience and the ability to focus on a goal until it is achieved.
You need these skills for Sudoku
- Logical thinking to rule out the correct numbers
- A knack for keeping an overview
- A strong ability to concentrate
- Extensive patience and perseverance, depending on the level of difficulty
- Enjoy solving problems
If you like to think in peace and love detailed tasks, Sudoku is just right for you. Choose between the difficulty levels Sudoku easy, Sudoku hard and Sudoku very hard in our free Sudoku variants.
Mahjong: For the strategic tactician
Mahjong is a traditional Chinese game that requires strategic thinking and a good memory. The aim is to find pairs of tiles to clear the playing field. The tiles are arranged in different layers and patterns, and you have to find pairs of tiles that are not blocked by other tiles and are unblocked on at least one side.
Mahjong is perfect for patient strategists who appreciate the challenge of deciphering complex patterns. It appeals to those who like to think ahead but also value visual aesthetics.
What you need for Mahjong
- An affinity for developing strategies
- A good visual short-term memory
- Remarkable visual perception
- Enjoy multitasking
- Have a tendency to think ahead
Are you a strategist among gamers and always keep an eye on everything, even when faced with countless details? Then your skills are a perfect match for our free online Mahjong, of which we also offer different variants such as Mahjong Shanghai or Mahjong Alchemy.
Are you always on the lookout for greater challenges?
If you're aiming high and have a passion for both language and logical thinking, a combination of crosswords and Sudoku could be just the thing for you. Both types of puzzles offer different challenges and require different ways of thinking.
This combination allows you to benefit from the advantages of both free online games. On days when you want to focus more on creativity and language comprehension, you can solve a crossword puzzle. On days when you are looking for an analytical challenge, go for Sudoku. This variety ensures that your brain is always challenged and that you make progress in both areas.
Are you the relaxed type?
For those looking for a relaxing yet challenging activity, Mahjong is ideal. It's less hectic than Sudoku and less knowledge-based than crosswords, but still offers a strategic depth that will keep you captivated.
There's something for the eye too! The lovingly designed tiles and the different layouts of the playing fields create a pleasant atmosphere that makes playing an aesthetic experience. This visual beauty, combined with the strategic depth of the game, makes Mahjong a unique and satisfying challenge. Why not end the day with a free round of mahjong?
Try it out: Which game will bring you the most fun?
Ultimately, the best way to find the right puzzle game for you is to simply try it out. As all our puzzles are free to play online, you can test the games for as long as you like! Solve a few crosswords and sudokus or try your hand at a game of mahjong. Pay attention to which game you enjoy the most and which one makes you lose track of time. Your gut feeling will often tell you best which puzzle really suits you. Have fun discovering and puzzling!
Remember that there is no wrong choice when it comes to puzzle games. Each of these games has its own charm and offers different benefits for your mental fitness. You can also take turns playing to exercise all areas of your brain. No matter what you choose, the important thing is that you have fun and that our free online games become an enriching experience for you.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
