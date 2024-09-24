Only chance turned a mother-of-three into a book author

"Then things progressed quickly. We found a wonderful illustrator in Monika Suska through the publisher," says Lisa Gastager. The result is a picture book entitled "Sticks, sticks, sticks", which tells the story of the little hedgehog Fin. The main protagonist of the rhyming story doesn't need much to be happy. A few sticks from his last walk in the forest are enough for him and his friends to be happy.