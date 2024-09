“Toni” makes Asians and Americans yodel

Thomas Reitsamer from Uttendorf is now taking Salzburg's yodeling tradition halfway around the world. Recently, "Yodeler Toni" was in Singapore to teach yodeling to business people. On the occasion of the Munich Oktoberfest, a German restaurant chain had invited wealthy guests to a "snack" including yodeling. "People have something to laugh about for an hour and a half. The Asians prefer to join in. They really like to compete with each other," says the Pinzgauer.